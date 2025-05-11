New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic conversation held on Saturday, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reiterated that “war was not India’s choice,” underlining India’s commitment to ceasefire and restoring peace with Pakistan.

This telephonic exchange came in the aftermath of the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed several lives and prompted retaliatory measures from India.

As per IANS, Doval told Wang Yi that the attack in Pahalgam was a serious incident that resulted in significant casualties, making it necessary for India to take action against terrorism.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released details of the conversation, highlighting a shared focus on maintaining regional stability as tensions between India and Pakistan grow.

According to the Chinese readout, Doval acknowledged the gravity of the Pahalgam attack and India’s consequent counter-terrorism response. He emphasised, however, that India remains committed to avoiding war and instead seeks peace and a return to a ceasefire with Pakistan. Wang Yi condemned the terrorist act and reiterated China’s opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

“The Pahalgam terrorist attack caused serious casualties among Indian personnel and that India needed to take counter-terrorism actions. War was not India's choice and was not in the interests of any party. India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted NSA Doval as saying.

Wang responded, “Peace and stability in the Asian region is hard-won and deserves to be cherished,” while also urging India and Pakistan—both immediate neighbours of China—to resolve conflicts through dialogue and prevent further escalation.

“China appreciates your statement that war is not India's choice,” Wang told Doval, expressing optimism that both sides would exercise restraint and move towards “a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire” through dialogue. He added that such a resolution aligns with the broader interests of both countries and the global community.

Despite this diplomatic outreach, the situation on the ground quickly deteriorated. Within hours of India and Pakistan reaching a ceasefire agreement, renewed clashes raised concerns about the truce’s sustainability.

In a late-night media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan had breached the agreement forged between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).