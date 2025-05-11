Jammu/Jaipur: A soldier lost his life on Saturday after being struck by a fragment from a Pakistani drone that was intercepted by the Army Air Defence near an air base in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, reported PTI.

The attack occurred hours before India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire aimed at halting escalating hostilities. Tensions had surged following a missile strike by Indian forces on nine terror-related locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials stated that the soldier was on duty at the Udhampur air base when it came under attack from Pakistani drones earlier in the day. Although the Indian Air Defence successfully neutralised the aerial threat, fragments from the downed drone struck the soldier, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to the deceased soldier, Surendra Singh Moga, hailing from Jhunjhunu, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. “The news of the martyrdom of Shri Surendra Singh Moga ji, a son of Rajasthan, a resident of Jhunjhunu, a soldier of the Indian Army, who attained martyrdom at Udhampur Air Base while performing his duty of national security, is extremely sad,” he wrote on X.