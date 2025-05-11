Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday ordered a comprehensive survey of property damage in Poonch—the border district hardest hit by Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10—an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal inspected Qazi Mohra, Dungus, Sarain, the district police lines and court complex, Jamia Zia Ul Uloom, Geeta Bhawan, Kamsar, the local radio station, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and Kama Khan—all of which suffered damage. He directed officials to document the losses in detail and submit their reports without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kundal also met residents to assess their needs, assured them of government support, and instructed coordinating agencies to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures. He is slated to visit additional affected areas in the coming days.

Meanwhile, National Conference MP Mian Altaf and independent MLA Choudhary Mohd Akram toured Poonch, meeting gurdwara committee leaders to pledge reconstruction aid and visiting the district hospital to check on shelling survivors. Addressing reporters, the MP demanded adequate compensation for families who lost loved ones, homes or livelihoods in the attacks.