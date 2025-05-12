New Delhi: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO's) of Pakistan and India held the first round of talks on Monday.

Defence sources confirmed that Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai spoke to each other over a hotline. No details of the talks were shared.

The two leaders were expected to address concerns of each other regarding allegations of violations of an understanding to stop all firings and military actions.

It is the first time that they have got in touch since the announcement of the understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect on Saturday. It was decided by the two sides that the DGMOs would hold talks on May 12.

Meanwhile, the talks ignited hope for the distressed family of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Sahu, who is currently in Pakistani custody after reportedly crossing the international border inadvertently. Sahu, 40, was posted in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab and was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, just a day after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"It has been 20 days. We have no information except that he's in Pakistan. With the DGMOs speaking now, we hope this issue will be raised alongside the ceasefire and peace discussions," Sahu's wife Rajani told reporters. Rajani said she has been seeking help from officials and leaders and had even travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur to meet BSF officers.

However, the new talks have renewed hopes in Sahu's household, which has been awaiting positive news for nearly three weeks. Pointing to the Pakistani Ranger apprehended by Indian forces in Rajasthan on May 3, she expressed hope that a possible prisoner swap might pave the way for her husband's return. "We are hopeful that the authorities concerned will consider this case humanely and act swiftly," she said.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', a series of precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across the border on May 7, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people.

After India launched 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to several key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.