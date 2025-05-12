New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded clarity from the government on the status of the perpetrators behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, and questioned who would be held accountable for the security lapses that led to the tragedy.

Speaking at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel asked whether the terrorists involved had been arrested or killed and why no special session of Parliament or all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister had been convened in response.

Baghel further questioned whether India’s foreign policy had undergone a shift, allowing third-party intervention in bilateral matters with Pakistan. Referring to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Baghel labelled the development a diplomatic failure and accused the BJP government of bowing to American pressure.

“The way Trump announced a ceasefire understanding post-Operation Sindoor has left the country feeling cheated and insulted,” Baghel said. “Is our government simply following America’s diktats without resistance?”

Criticising the ruling BJP for allegedly politicising the attack on social media, Baghel also questioned the absence of accountability from the Ministry of Home Affairs. He asked whether the Home Minister would resign in light of admitted lapses during the last all-party meeting.

Baghel added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would boycott all future all-party meetings if Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to skip them. He invoked the legacy of Indira Gandhi’s leadership in 1971, stating that India must stand firm, just as it did then, in the face of foreign pressure.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to national unity during times of crisis, Baghel announced the cancellation of political events like the Save Constitution rallies, replacing them with 'Jai Hind Yatras' to rally citizens against terrorism.

“In the fight against terror, we need nationalism, not politics,” he said. “We demand that the government clearly state whether the terrorists have been neutralised and who is being held responsible for the grave security failures in Pahalgam.”