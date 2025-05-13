New Delhi: The Indian government on Tuesday ordered a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission to leave the country within 24 hours for allegedly engaging in espionage-related activities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the individual was involved in actions inconsistent with his diplomatic role and declared him persona non grata. “The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India,” the MEA said.

“The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today,” it added.

The expulsion comes against the backdrop of heightened military tension between India and Pakistan following a four-day confrontation at the border.

In connection with the case, India issued a formal diplomatic protest to Pakistan’s Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi, reported PTI. While the MEA refrained from disclosing specific details of the alleged misconduct, sources confirmed that the matter is linked to an ongoing espionage investigation by Punjab Police.

On Sunday, Punjab Police revealed that two individuals, including a woman, were arrested for their suspected involvement in sharing sensitive military information with a Pakistani official stationed in Delhi.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, one of the suspects was apprehended for allegedly passing on intelligence concerning Indian Army movements to a Pakistani handler.

Earlier this week, Amritsar Rural Police detained Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih for reportedly supplying classified data and photographs of Army cantonment areas and airbases to Pakistan’s intelligence agency. Investigators believe the accused received monetary compensation through online transactions in exchange for the leaked information.