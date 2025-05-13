New Delhi: A top officer of the Indian military on Tuesday briefed defence attaches or their representatives from a large number of countries on the 'successful conduct' of Operation Sindoor, which it said has set "new normals in India-Pakistan relations".

The closed-door briefing held in the afternoon at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, was done by Lt Gen D S Rana, Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, and lasted about 30 minutes.

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said. Defence attaches from Russia, Sweden, Nepal, the Philippines, Egypt, among other countries, posted at respective embassies in India, also attended it.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X, said, "Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency #DG_DIA briefed the Foreign Service Attaches of 70 nations on the successful conduct of #OperationSindoor that has set #NewNormals in India-Pakistan relations, highlighting India's demonstrated strength and national resolve through military superiority in the new-age warfare."

Lt Gen Rana elaborated on "deliberate planning process" for selection of targets with "confirmed terror linkages", officials said. The integrated, precise and prompt response by the Indian armed forces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi-domain operations was also highlighted during the briefing, they said.

"Synergised Force application through jointness and integration achieved in #OpSindoor with demonstrated battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic force multipliers was showcased to the #FSAs, while highlighting Technological Superiority of the Indian armed forces in niche non-kinetic domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in its post. The DG, DIA also placed "credible record of the relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability," it said.

Mexico, Peru, Australia, among other countries were also represented at the meeting. A foreign defence attache posted in Delhi, who attended the briefing, said, "It was good to get information on what has transpired in the last several days, directly from the Indian military side, as there is a lot of unverified information on the internet."

Many other foreign defence attaches PTI spoke to after the briefing echoed similar views. "We have seen online the media briefings done by the Indian military and other officials in the past few days, and today, in person, we were told about India's Operation Sindoor," another defence attache said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day.

A defence attache of a Nordic country recalled the April 22 Pahalgam attack and called it "horrific" and said its prime minister had strongly condemned the terrorist attack that killed many innocent civilians. 26 tourists were brutally killed in the attack that has drawn condemnation from several countries and multiple heads of state since the incident.