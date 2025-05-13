Standing before an S-400 missile system at Punjab’s Adampur Air Base—just 100 km from the Pakistan border—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a sharp warning to Islamabad: "Not only have you failed to damage any Indian military installation, but if terrorism continues from your soil, you will be annihilated."

In his first address to the armed forces since Operation Sindoor, Modi saluted the Army, Navy and Air Force for their coordinated action in the four-day conflict with Pakistan, saying: "Tales of your valour will be etched in history forever." He added, "Our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel made the Pakistani army bite the dust and showed them their place."

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi hailed the IAF for executing the strikes with “speed and precision that left the enemy stunned” and said the mission had “sent shockwaves across the border and enhanced India’s self-confidence and national unity.”

"What you have achieved is unprecedented, unimaginable and amazing," he told the personnel, during a 27-minute address that echoed the tone of his national speech a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The setting gave symbolic weight to his remarks. Pakistan had falsely claimed to have destroyed the Adampur base and its prized S-400 launchers—claims that Modi’s unannounced visit and the presence of TV cameras visibly disproved.

"Operation Sindoor has now drawn a clear 'Lakshman Rekha' for Pakistan," Modi said.

Wearing a Western Air Command cap with the trishul insignia, Modi arrived early at the base to chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' from air warriors. He interacted with uniformed personnel before delivering his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said. "When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'."

He added: "Our enemies will not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles."

Taking direct aim at Pakistan and its terror networks, Modi said: "The godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction." He added, "We are the land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh. Our enemies forgot they had challenged India’s armed forces."

Addressing the IAF personnel, he said: "I have come here to pay homage to your bravery. Because of your courage, echoes of Operation Sindoor’s success can be heard across the globe."

Reflecting on his visit, the prime minister said, "It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

Adampur, India’s second-largest air base, houses Rafale and MiG-29 squadrons and played key roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.