New Delhi: India has intensified efforts to have The Resistance Front (TRF), identified as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), designated as a UN-listed terrorist organisation for its role in the Pahalgam terror attack.

An Indian technical team is currently in New York and, according to official sources, is engaging with the Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee and representatives from partner countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team will also hold meetings with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED). It is expected to present evidence to the relevant UN bodies regarding TRF’s alleged involvement in the April 22 terror attack.

The TRF, a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group LeT, claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Following the attack, India has vowed to pursue terrorists and their supporters, launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, which targeted terror infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.