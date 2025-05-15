Imphal: At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday, officials said. The operation is ongoing.

Acting on specific intelligence about armed cadres moving near New Samtal village in Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district—close to the Indo-Myanmar border—an Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14, the Army’s Eastern Command took to X.

During the operation, the troops came under fire from suspected militants. They responded swiftly, repositioned, and retaliated in a controlled and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 militants were neutralised, and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.