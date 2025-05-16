Srinagar: Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the last three days.



Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Victor Force, said two major operations were conducted in south Kashmir to target militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CRPF, Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police worked together to carry out these operations in Kellar (Shopian) and Tral (Pulwama). Six terrorists were neutralised, which was possible due to the close coordination between the security forces,” Major General Joshi told reporters.

