New Delhi: Four people lost their lives and two others were injured in two separate wall collapse incidents in Delhi on Saturday, triggered by heavy rains and strong winds.

In the first incident, three workers died and another was injured after the wall of a basement at an under-construction building caved in due to rain in central Delhi's Paharganj area, reported PTI. The Delhi Police received a PCR call about the collapse on Arakashan Road around 6.20 pm, while the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) got the alert at 6.05 pm. Four fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation, which was completed by 6.35 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said the victims—65-year-old contractor Prabhu and his co-workers Niranjan (40) and Roshan (35)—died on the spot. Another worker, Chuttan (35), sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

In a separate incident in Outer North Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a wall collapsed while two men were doing welding work during a storm. Ashok (35) died, and his colleague Sumit (36) was injured. The police were informed of the incident in Prahladpur by a caller, Jitender Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said both men were standing near the wall when it fell on them. They were rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where Ashok was declared dead.

Preliminary investigations in both cases suggest adverse weather conditions played a major role in the collapses.