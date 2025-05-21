New Delhi: India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission here on charges of indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country, PTI reported.

It said the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect. "He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," the MEA said in a statement.

On May 13, India expelled a Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the individual was involved in actions inconsistent with his diplomatic role and declared him persona non grata.

In connection with the case, India had issued a formal diplomatic protest to Pakistan’s Charge d' Affaires in New Delhi, reported PTI. While the MEA refrained from disclosing specific details of the alleged misconduct, sources told PTI that the matter is linked to an ongoing espionage investigation by Punjab Police.

On May 11, Punjab Police revealed that two individuals, including a woman, were arrested for their suspected involvement in sharing sensitive military information with a Pakistani official stationed in New Delhi.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, said that one of the suspects was apprehended for allegedly passing on intelligence concerning the movements of the Indian Army to a Pakistani handler.

