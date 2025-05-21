Heavy pre-monsoon showers, strong winds and thunderstorms disrupted life across several states in western and southern India on Tuesday. Multiple incidents of property damage and casualties were reported, prompting weather alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Karnataka

In Bengaluru, three people died in rain-related incidents, including two by electrocution while draining water from an apartment. A woman was killed when a compound wall collapsed amid the downpour. Lightning strikes claimed two more lives in Raichur and Karwar, adding to the toll.

Tamil Nadu

In Madurai, three people, including a 10-year-old boy, died after a wall collapsed while they were sitting outdoors. The incident occurred in Valayankulam near Thirupparankundram following heavy overnight rains. Local police are investigating the case.

Maharashtra

In Pune, heavy rainfall and strong winds brought down two large hoardings, damaging five vehicles. Several areas experienced water logging, while the fire department reported 15 tree fall incidents in localities like Yerawada, Dhanori, and Koregaon Park. Mumbai saw heavy showers in the suburbs. In western suburbs, Jogeshwari received the highest rainfall of 63 mm while in eastern suburbs, Powai received the highest 38 mm rainfall. Though the island city saw only light rainfall, traffic slowed in several areas. The BMC reported one incident each of tree fall and short circuit, with local train services running slightly delayed.

Goa

The IMD issued an orange alert for Goa, warning of very heavy rainfall with wind speeds up to 70 kmph. Sanguem and Quepem in South Goa received the highest rainfall, at 68.5 mm and 40 mm respectively. Light to moderate showers were also recorded in coastal regions like Panaji and Old Goa.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road at Nagardas Road in Mumbai on May 20, 2025. Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra, Shimla, and Kinnaur, witnessed light rain, thunderstorms and hail. Rainfall ranged from 2 mm to over 12 mm in various districts. A yellow alert has been issued for eight districts for May 23 and 24.

The IMD has forecasted intensified rainfall between May 21–24 across Maharashtra and the Konkan region due to an emerging cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. Experts are monitoring the intensifying Somali Jet, a key wind system that transports moisture from the Indian Ocean. Its acceleration could lead to an early onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala by May 23, possibly advancing the monsoon timeline across the subcontinent.