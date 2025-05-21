New Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has accused the Narendra Modi government of undermining federalism by "misusing" Governors to obstruct and weaken elected state governments. In a post on X, he criticised the Centre’s alleged interference, calling it a "dangerous assault on federalism" that must be firmly opposed.

"India's strength lies in its diversity - a Union of States, each with its own voice," Gandhi wrote. "The Modi government is misusing Governors to stifle those voices, he said. He made this statement while sharing a post by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also criticised the Union government’s actions.

Stalin condemned the Union government’s decision to make a presidential reference concerning the role of Governors, claiming it attempts to undermine a Constitutional position already clarified by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor's case and similar precedents.

"The attempt clearly exposes how the Tamil Nadu Governor acted under BJP’s influence to undermine the people's mandate," Stalin said. He further asserted that this move is a direct effort to weaken democratically elected state governments by placing them under the control of Governors who act as agents of the Union government. Stalin also stated that the presidential reference challenges the authority of the Supreme Court as the final interpreter of the Constitution and threatens the rule of law.

(With PTI inputs)