Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated India’s stern warning to Pakistan, stating that if it continues to harbour terrorists, it risks endangering its very existence, reported PTI.

Speaking after attending a theatrical performance of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's epic poem Rashmirathi, organised by the University of Jammu, Sinha hailed the valour and decisive action of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

“India has warned the terror state Pakistan that our forces are capable of striking every inch of its territory. If it continues to nurture terrorism, its entire existence could be wiped off the face of the earth,” he said.

Sinha praised the youth of the country for upholding democratic values and contributing to the nation’s security and development. “I am proud to see our younger generation fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers. They are protecting the country’s sovereignty and integrity and ensuring that Pakistan is held accountable for its actions,” he said.

He urged students to channel their energy into innovation and nation-building, drawing parallels between soldiers defending the borders and youth shaping the country’s future.

The L-G also paid homage to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, calling him a towering figure in Indian literature and nationalism. “Dinkar’s poetry is timeless. It evokes powerful emotions and speaks to the soul of the nation. His words give voice to our ancestors and warriors,” he said.

Calling Rashmirathi a symbol of timeless values like righteousness and dharma, Sinha said its message resonates deeply in today’s geopolitical landscape.

The performance, he said, was a tribute to India’s armed forces, who displayed unparalleled courage and sacrifice in defending the nation and responding firmly to terrorism.