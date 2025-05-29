Jaipur/New Delhi: A Rajasthan government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, with sources saying he worked as an assistant to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad.

An official said that Shakur Khan, who works in the district employment office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, PTI reported. It is alleged that he shared security-related updates from Jaisalmer with people in Pakistan.

The official said Khan was detained on Wednesday night by an intelligence department team acting on security-related input.

"There were inputs about Shakur Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained last night," the official said.

While police refrained from saying anything about Khan's political connections, sources said he worked as an assistant to Mohammad, a former minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

A joint interrogation was conducted in Jaisalmer following which the team left for Jaipur with Khan. Central agencies will interrogate him in Jaipur.

BJP leaders have targeted Congress over the issue and demanded a thorough probe.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya claimed that Khan used to share confidential information of border areas with Pakistani officials.

"Strong evidence has been found against Shakoor Khan, personal assistant of former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad in Rajasthan, for spying for Pakistan's ISI," he wrote on X.

Khan visited Pakistan several times without informing the government, Malviya claimed. "Pakistan-worship is in the blood of Congress," he charged.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress is not just corrupt, but it is anti-national to the core.

"Congress ex-minister Shale Mohammad's PA caught spying for Pakistan's ISI - leaked sensitive border intel, visited Pakistan secretly while on govt payroll," Bhandari claimed.

"From shielding terrorists to sheltering traitors - this is the Congress's real face," he charged on X.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress on the BJP's charge.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said a detailed investigation should be done and all those involved should be arrested.

"I have come to know through the media that the police have detained the PA of former minister Shale Mohammad on the charge of spying. This is definitely a matter of concern," he told reporters in Udaipur.

"This should be investigated properly and all the sources connected to him should be investigated and those who compromised and played with national security should be punished for their actions," he said.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said whoever is involved should be punished.

"Patriotism is expected from Congress leaders. Nothing is hidden from the PA who is working with the minister. He also has confidential information. If that person is working with the enemies of the country and giving them secret information, this is a matter of concern," he said.

Rathore said that there should be a thorough investigation for this.

"Whoever is involved should be punished. The entire channel should be caught. Just catching one person is not enough. Whoever is involved should be found out and strict action should be taken," he said.

"Everything will become clear from the investigation. If there is any kind of involvement of anyone else then that entire channel will be caught and action will be taken," he added.