New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the country has witnessed a steep surge in bank frauds under his leadership. Kharge accused the government of being deeply embedded in "fraud and fakery".

''In the 11 years of Modi Government, there have been bank frauds worth ₹6,36,992 crore, which is an increase of 416 percent. Even after demonetisation, the number of fake Rs 500 notes increased by 291 percent in the last 6 years. This year it is the highest,'' Kharge posted on X.

Referring to PM Modi’s recent remark that "sindoor runs in his veins" while condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge responded sharply, saying, ''Modi Ji, we don't know what is in your veins, but it is certain that your government definitely has fraud and fakery in its veins!''

The Congress chief’s remarks come amid growing concerns about financial fraud and currency counterfeiting, issues he claims have worsened under the BJP-led administration.

(With PTI Inputs)