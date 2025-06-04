Cracks within the INDIA Bloc came to the fore on Tuesday after several prominent allies, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP–SP), chose to boycott a key opposition meeting in Delhi. The gathering at the Constitution Club was convened to discuss a joint demand for a special session of Parliament following the Pahalgam terror attack and the Centre’s military response under Operation Sindoor.



According to sources, AAP’s absence was a result of its continuing friction with the Congress, its coalition partner in Delhi and Punjab. The rift has widened in recent months, with both parties trading public barbs.

In a post on X, AAP’s media-in-charge Anurag Shanda made a scathing attack on both the Congress and BJP, saying, “The real alliance is between BJP and Congress behind the scenes. Rahul Gandhi says only that which benefits Modi politically. In return, Modiji saves the Gandhi family from going to jail. Neither of them is interested in providing basic facilities like schools, hospitals, electricity and water to the countrymen.”

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien confirmed AAP’s absence, but said the party had separately supported the demand for a special session by writing directly to the Prime Minister.

The meeting was also skipped by leaders of the Left parties, including the CPM and CPI, despite being signatories to the joint letter demanding the special session. Sources suggest that their absence may be linked to the participation of the Trinamool Congress, with whom the Left shares a fraught relationship in West Bengal.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had already distanced himself from the demand. He had publicly expressed discomfort over discussing sensitive national security matters—such as the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor—in an open parliamentary debate.

Despite the absences, the meeting was attended by senior leaders including Derek O’Brien (TMC), Jairam Ramesh and Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Manoj Jha (RJD), and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT).

The joint letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was signed by Congress, SP, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, J&K National Conference, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, RSP, JMM, VCK, Kerala Congress, MDMK, and CPI(ML), according to Derek O’Brien.

Earlier, more than 200 Lok Sabha MPs had also signed a separate letter demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the security situation in Kashmir and the government’s military response.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge had individually written to the Prime Minister, echoing the same demand. However, with visible signs of internal disunity, the INDIA alliance’s ability to present a united front on national issues appears increasingly strained.

(With IANS inputs.)