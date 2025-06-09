Pandalur: A farmer was killed in an elephant attack at Pandalur, a taluk bordering Kerala, in Nilgiris district, at around 8 pm on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Joy (58), son of Antony, a native of Chandakunnu, Pithirkkad, Nelliyalam.

A well-known local football player in the past, Joy, was walking home through the coffee farm when the animal attacked him. The area is close to the section office of the Forest Department.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred after several rounds of attempts by the forest department personnel to drive the animal back to the forest, which failed on Sunday. The animal was roaming in the area for the last many days, it was pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

A human habitat with a significant population, there were widespread protests in the locality against the lethargy of the forest department in driving back the animal to the forest. The body of Joy has been kept at the mortuary at the Government Taluk Hospital, Pandalur. The body would be released to relatives after conducting a postmortem by noon, police said.