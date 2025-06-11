The launch of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, which was scheduled for Wednesday to send the first Indian Gaganyatri (astronaut) to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed following the detection of a technical issue during pre-launch preparations. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was set to serve as the pilot for the mission.

A seven-second hot test was conducted on the launch pad as part of routine checks to validate the performance of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle’s booster stage. During this test, a leakage of liquid oxygen (LOX) was detected in the propulsion bay, said ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan in a post on X.

Based on detailed discussions between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Axiom Space, and SpaceX experts, it was decided to correct the leak and perform the necessary validation tests before clearing the mission for launch, the post added. Additionally, the launch has been deferred to ensure complete mission safety and reliability.

A revised launch date will be announced after successful completion of corrective measures and validation procedures.

The mission will also include specialists, including ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.