New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, labelling its 11-year tenure as a symbol of "failures" and "anti-people policies". The party accused the BJP of fuelling division in society, which, it claimed, has left people feeling increasingly unsafe.

Speaking at a press conference, senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticised the Prime Minister for promoting polarising rhetoric and turning a blind eye to atrocities against Dalits and tribal communities. He said, “During this period, the prime minister talked of people being identified by their clothes, about 'shamshaan' and 'kabristaan' and is not perturbed by the atrocities being committed on tribals and Dalits.”

He accused the BJP of encouraging harassment of citizens without consequences. “The BJP leaders enjoy insulting and harassing people, yet no action is taken against anyone under this government,” he alleged.

According to Baghel, “The 11 years of Narendra Modi is a shining monument of failures and anti-people policies. In the beginning he showed dreams to the people and by the time he completed 11 years, he reached the point of destroying 'sindoor'.”

He said that while the BJP is celebrating its tenure, most of its flagship schemes have collapsed. “Modi ji's entire political journey has been of disintegration and division,” he claimed. He cited discrepancies in official figures, referring to the Kumbh Mela stampede earlier this year. While the Uttar Pradesh government claimed 37 deaths, a BBC investigation reported 82 fatalities.

Recalling demonetisation, Baghel said the government promised to recover black money but instead caused public distress and economic disruption. “PM Narendra Modi had said that demonetisation will end terrorism and Naxalism in the country, but everything is happening contrary to the claim,” he said.

On the government’s Covid-19 response, Baghel accused it of failing to ensure proper healthcare and resorting to theatrics. “Instead of making arrangements, the government made the whole country clap and beat plates to divert attention,” he remarked. He criticised the abrupt lockdown decision, blaming it for leaving thousands stranded and pushing many into a crisis without access to treatment. “In this way lakhs of people lost their lives,” he said.

Baghel also accused the government of misusing central agencies to target political opponents. “Every time I said something against the government, I faced raids. My friends and associates were tortured. Now, I have become used to them,” he said. He claimed that Chhattisgarh has seen the highest number of such raids.

Questioning the government’s foreign policy, Baghel said India’s global standing has declined. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said that despite PM Modi’s extensive international outreach, “no country stood in support of India.” He also referred to a claim by then US President Donald Trump that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling it an embarrassment for the country. “What is the compulsion of Modi, who spoke fiercely during the elections, to remain silent at such a time?” he asked.

He said that in the past 11 years, “politics of deception, fraud and lies was prevalent and where the rich became richer and the poor turned poorer.” He accused the BJP of betraying voters with false promises, including two crore jobs annually, while failing to fill vacant posts.

Baghel alleged that institutions such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and even the Election Commission are being used to serve the government’s interests, weakening democratic systems. He further said schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, and Nal-Jal Yojana have failed to deliver. He described welfare measures for SCs, STs, and OBCs as inadequate and ineffective. Raising concerns over women’s reservation and caste census, Baghel said the government has not provided a timeline for their implementation.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, he said despite promises to implement the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations and double incomes, farmers continue to sell their produce at low prices, struggling to survive. In summary, the Congress described the Modi government's 11-year rule as a period marked by broken promises, economic mismanagement, erosion of institutions, and growing inequality.

(With PTI Inputs)