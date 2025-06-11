Zeeshan Akhtar, a suspected key conspirator in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has been apprehended in Canada, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was taken into custody in connection with a fake passport case, reported PTI.

“Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back),” Kadam said while speaking to PTI Videos.

Mumbai Police had earlier stated that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had allegedly hired Akhtar and another suspect, Shubham Lonkar, to assassinate Siddique.

Baba Siddique, who previously served as a minister in Maharashtra, was fatally shot in the Bandra area on October 12, 2024. So far, police have arrested at least 25 individuals in connection with the case.