Ahmedabad: Authorities at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed on Sunday that 31 out of the 241 victims of the catastrophic Air India Flight 171 crash have so far been identified through DNA testing. Of these, 12 bodies have already been handed over to grieving families.

“Victims identified so far include passengers from Udaipur (Rajasthan), Kheda, Vadodara, Visnagar, and Ahmedabad,” said Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent at Civil Hospital. “We have contacted their families, and many are expected to arrive soon to claim the mortal remains.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The identification process, led by the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) Gujarat, has been one of the largest such operations in the state’s recent history. Officials said over 300 blood samples have been collected from relatives, with multiple samples taken from some family members to increase the likelihood of accurate matches.

The DNA matching process is nearing completion, with only four samples still awaited — three from relatives of foreign nationals and one from an Indian passenger, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is more than just a technical or scientific task,” said a senior forensic expert from DFS. “Each sample represents a family in anguish, waiting for closure. That’s why every step is meticulously documented and handled with the utmost care and compassion.”

A dedicated DNA collection centre was set up within hours of the crash at Civil Hospital, enabling swift sample collection with support from medical teams. National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) experts have also joined the 36-member DNA team working in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.