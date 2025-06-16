Reliance Jio services are back to normal after experiencing a major service disruption across Kerala on Monday afternoon. Users reported widespread issues with mobile internet, JioFiber, and phone connectivity after 1 pm in the state.

"The services in Kerala and Coimbatore were disrupted on Monday due to a fibre cut in Tamil Nadu. All issues have been resolved now," a Jio official told Onmanorama.



According to data from Downdetector as of 3 pm, 56% of the complaints were related to mobile internet, followed by 32% for JioFiber and 12% for mobile phone networks.

Downdetector had showed a sharp spike in problem reports compared to the usual volume at that time of day. The platform notes that it registers an outage only when the number of reports significantly exceeds the baseline average.