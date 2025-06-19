New Delhi: India has decided to evacuate its nationals from Israel who wish to leave in view of the country’s unfolding conflict with Iran.

According to a PTI report, New Delhi's decision to evacuate citizens came hours after an Iranian missile struck a hospital in Beersheba area of Israel.

"In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," it said.

India on Wednesday announced launching "Operation Sindhu" to evacuate its nationals from Iran after the Persian Gulf nation's conflict with Israel showed no sign of letting up.

"The government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the MEA said.

It said the government will continue to monitor the situation closely, PTI reported.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv reiterated its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities.

"The embassy (in Israel) remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance," it said.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of the Indians. "All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at(https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered," it said.

"In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it said.