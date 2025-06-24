The process of shifting the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed on June 12 into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad is continuing for the third consecutive day, reported PTI.

Gujarat police began moving the debris on Sunday from the crash site in Meghaninagar to the premises of GUJSAIL (Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited) located at the airport. The aircraft’s tail fin, which had been lodged in the hostel building, was the first major part moved using a truck.

The wreckage remains under the custody of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the investigation into the crash, Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector 2) Jaipal Singh Rathore told PTI.

"We started shifting the wreckage to the GUJSAIL building on June 22, but the recent spell of rain has delayed the process. Work is still underway and will be completed soon," Rathore said. The debris is being transported using trucks.

The black box and cockpit voice recorder of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were recovered from the crash site shortly after the accident.

Apart from the AAIB probe, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel international investigation into the crash.

The London-bound Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed into the medical hostel complex in Meghaninagar just moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew. Only one passenger survived.

So far, 259 of the 270 victims, including all 241 people onboard, have been identified through DNA and facial recognition, and the bodies of 256 victims have been handed over to their families, officials added.