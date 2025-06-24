New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, India has intensified its evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu, bringing home 165 nationals from Israel—including 12 Malayalis—on Tuesday. The evacuees arrived at Delhi’s Palam Air Base aboard an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft, part of the government’s ongoing mission to ensure the safety of Indian citizens caught in the crossfire between Iran and Israel.

The group included the family of Litto Jose from Pala—his wife Reshma Jose and their one-year-old son, Joshua Emmanuel Jose. Reshma had moved to Israel last year to pursue post-doctoral research.

Other Malayalis in the group included Sajith Kumar from Kannur, Athul Krishnan from Thrissur, Shanmukharajan from Idukki and his wife Sharanya, Umesh K P from Malappuram, Maya Mol V B from Moolamattom, Gayathri Devi Salil from Thiruvalla, Vishnu Prasad from Kozhikode, and Jobin Jose from Kottayam.

The evacuees landed at Palam Air Base at 9.15 am on June 24 and were received by Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, along with Group Captain E P Shyam, who hails from Palakkad.

The evacuees were flown from Amman, Jordan, after crossing over from Israel by land. Separately, on Monday night, 290 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan were flown out of Mashhad in Iran and brought to Delhi as part of the ongoing evacuation.

So far, over 2,200 Indians have been repatriated from the Persian Gulf region under Operation Sindhu, which was launched in the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. While US President Donald Trump has claimed that both nations have agreed to a ceasefire, there appears to be little change on the ground. Hours after the announcement, Iranian missile strikes killed three people in Israel.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that 292 more Indians were evacuated from Iran on Tuesday morning. The special flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 3.30 am.

“A total of 2,295 Indian nationals have now been brought back from Iran,” Jaiswal said, highlighting the scale of India’s evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu.

(With PTI inputs.)