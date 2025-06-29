India slammed Pakistan on Saturday night for attempting to blame it for a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack.

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by terrorists, a security forces convoy was targeted today in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.”

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit in Khaddi village.

Fourteen civilians, including women and children, were injured, with several said to be in critical condition. A curfew was imposed in the area at the time of the incident due to ongoing military movement, security sources said.

A rescue operation is ongoing, reported PTI.

The militant group Usud al-Harb, a sub-faction of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly condemned the suicide attack. “We salute the brave security personnel and their families who have sacrificed their lives for the nation,” said the chief minister.

This incident is being described as one of the deadliest in North Waziristan in recent months and has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region.