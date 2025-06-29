New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Saturday warned that those staying illegally in the United States or committing visa fraud will be “held responsible” and could face “significant criminal penalties.”

In a brief statement posted on X, the embassy said: “Those who are in the United States illegally or commit visa fraud will be held responsible. If you break US law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties.”

The statement comes in the wake of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in Los Angeles, California. Over the past month, the US Embassy in India has issued several advisories highlighting its tough stance on visa violations and illegal immigration.

On June 19, the embassy had said that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right” and warned that visa holders remain under scrutiny even after a visa is granted. It added that visas can be revoked if the holder breaks the law.

The embassy also cautioned that using illegal drugs or violating US laws while on a student or visitor visa could make an individual ineligible for future visas.

Earlier this month, the embassy underlined that while legal travellers to the US are welcome, illegal entry and visa abuse will not be tolerated. On June 16, it further said that the United States “will not tolerate” those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration, announcing new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others involved in such activities.