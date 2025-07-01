The toll in the explosion at Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram has risen to 34, with several individuals still missing. The death toll is likely to increase further.

"Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris, while three died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on," District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit the accident site, said Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha.

The blast on Monday is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction. Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.