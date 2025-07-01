Chennai: Amid the heated political debate over the Sivaganga custodial death case, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered transferring the probe to the CBI. The death of 29-year-old Ajithkumar, picked up in connection with a theft complaint, has sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu.

The CM said he was anguished to know that Ajithkumar, picked up for enquiry died under mysterious circumstances in Tiruppuvanam "only because of the assault by the police during interrogation."

"This is unjustifiable and cannot be excused," he said in a statement.

While initially six policemen were suspended, five were later arrested for murder charge. The district SP has been put on compulsory wait while a DSP has been suspended, he recalled.

He said he spoke to the family of the deceased and assured them of a honest and transparent probe to ensure them justice.

"The Madras High Court Madurai bench has allowed the CB-CID probe into the matter. However, with five policemen facing allegations, to ensure there are no apprehensions over the probe, I have directed transferring the investigation into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Stalin said.

The state government will extend full cooperation to the CBI.

He has always insisted policemen should behave in a humane manner and that he never accepts such violations, the CM added.

"The action of a few policemen in Tiruppuvanam is unpardonable. I wish to caution that such incidents should not recur," he said. Police should work in a way to uphold people's hopes that the force will reddress their issues.