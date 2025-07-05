US authorities on Saturday arrested Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, as per the extradition requests submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PTI reported.

According to the officials, Nehal was taken into custody on Friday, and the US has formally informed Indian authorities of the arrest. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 17, during which Nehal may apply for bail. However, US prosecutors are expected to oppose the request.

The arrest follows a joint extradition request by the ED and the CBI, and the proceedings are being pursued in the US on two charges, one count of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and one count of criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nehal Modi, 46, is an accused in the alleged ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, one of the largest financial frauds in India. Investigators allege that the scam was masterminded by Nirav Modi, his brother Nehal, and their uncle Mehul Choksi.

Born and raised in Antwerp, Belgium, and fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi, Nehal is wanted in India for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime on behalf of Nirav Modi, who remains imprisoned in the UK while facing extradition to India.

Officials allege that Nehal played a key role in concealing and transferring large sums of illicit money through a complex network of shell companies and overseas transactions in violation of Indian laws. He has been named in the ED’s charge sheet and faces charges of destroying evidence and “knowingly and intentionally” aiding his brother’s alleged criminal activities.

The ED further claimed that after the PNB scam was exposed, Nehal, along with Nirav Modi’s confidante Mihir R Bhansali, took 50 kg of gold and a large amount of cash from Dubai. They also allegedly instructed dummy directors not to disclose Nehal’s involvement to authorities.