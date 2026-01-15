New Delhi: Amid ongoing unrest in Iran, India has initiated steps to repatriate its citizens from the foreign country in view of the deteriorating security situation, as the United States has not ruled out military action against Tehran over its crackdown on nationwide protests. According to reports, the first evacuation flight is expected to depart from Tehran to New Delhi on Friday.

In a press statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) also claimed that the first batch of students is likely to return to India on Friday. Indian students from Golestan University, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences are expected to be repatriated first.

“All students have been duly registered, the Indian Embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been instructed to remain ready by 8 am,” the JKSA said in a statement.

Official sources confirmed on Thursday that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is making arrangements to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to travel back to India. PTI reported that the government is also exploring the option of evacuating Indians using both civil and military transport aircraft.

According to estimates, over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently residing in Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged all Indian nationals—including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists—to leave Iran using available means of transport. The mission also advised Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place, and remain in contact with the embassy.

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out American military intervention in Iran. “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing,” Trump told CBS News on Wednesday. In a message to protesters on Tuesday, he said, “Help is on the way.”

The US President has also announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries engaging in trade with Tehran.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency, the rial, plunged to record lows. The unrest has since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from demonstrations over economic hardship into broader demands for political change. According to reports, more than 2,500 people have been killed in the nationwide protests so far.