Koraput: The district magistrate of Koraput, Odisha, has prohibited the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, and other non-vegetarian food items on account of Republic Day.

In a letter to tahsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers on Friday, District Magistrate Manoj Satyawan Mahajan ordered a ban on non-vegetarian food items and directed them to enforce the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.

"...you are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput district," the letter said. "I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter," it added.

(With PTI inputs)