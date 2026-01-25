New Delhi: 982 police, fire, home guard, civil defence and correctional services personnel have been awarded various service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day 2026.

This includes 125 gallantry medals (GM), according to the statement released by the Union Home Ministry.

The maximum number of bravery medals, at 45, have been awarded to personnel deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from areas affected by Naxal violence, and five to personnel posted in the north east region.

Four fire service rescuers are among the recipients of the gallantry medal, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official statement said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been decorated with the highest number of gallantry medals at 33, followed by Maharashtra Police at 31, 18 for the Uttar Pradesh Police, and 14 for the Delhi Police.

Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CRPF is the only force to receive 12 bravery citations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list also includes 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) awarded to officers and personnel.

As per the definition, a bravery medal is awarded to a person on the grounds of a rare, conspicuous act of gallantry, and a conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSM is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, and Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, as per the statement.