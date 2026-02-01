New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the Union Budget for 2026–27, calling it "blind to India's real crises". He said the Budget failed to address pressing issues such as rising youth unemployment, a slowdown in manufacturing, and growing distress among farmers.

In a post on X, the Congress leader outlined several economic challenges that he claimed the Budget had ignored. "Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors are pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored," he wrote. Gandhi added, "A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises."

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a higher capital expenditure outlay, raising the capex target to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from ₹11.2 lakh crore in the current financial year.

She also announced multiple measures to boost infrastructure development, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The Budget was presented amid global economic uncertainty, escalating trade tensions, US tariffs, and a slowdown in exports.

This is the third Budget tabled by the BJP-led NDA government since it returned to power for a third consecutive term.

