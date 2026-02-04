Ghaziabad: Just a week after a 16-year-old girl in Kerala’s Chottanikkara committed suicide over the alleged death of a Korean friend she met on social media, three minor sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide in the early hours of Tuesday, reportedly citing their inability to live without online Korean games.

The three girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, were found dead after jumping off the balcony from a ninth-floor apartment at Bharat City Society around 2 am. Police said a suicide note was recovered in which the sisters stated they could not live without the online games. Their father, Chetan Kumar, said he was unaware of their addiction and that he did not know what games his daughters were playing, and if these had forced them to do some kind of task.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar told IANS that he was devastated after reading the note left by his daughters. “Sorry, Papa... we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you cannot make us leave it. That is why we are committing suicide,” the note read.

"Whatever happened is quite bad. I will say, please don't let your children play games. We never know what tasks they will give... We didn't know this...If they had shared what kind of tasks they were giving, then it would not have happened... I don't know which games those were. We just didn't know ... If we knew, then we would not have let them play that game," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACP Atul Kumar said police received information around 2.15 am that three girls had jumped from a ninth-floor balcony. “Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, were taken to Loni Hospital, where they were declared dead,” he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Ninth-floor apartment at Bharat City Society, Ghaziabad. Photo: IANS

The incident has once again raised concerns about the influence of online content and games on minors. Last year, a 12-year-old schoolboy in the UK died after reportedly attempting to recreate a scene from the Netflix series 'Squid Game' as a prank. An inquest later heard that he may have been attempting a dangerous online challenge linked to choking until losing consciousness.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, in August 2025, a Class 10 student in Telangana’s Nirmal district died by suicide after his parents took away his phone due to his addiction to the online game PUBG.

(With IANS inputs.)