At least two people were killed, and several others are feared trapped after a three-storey building housing a restaurant collapsed in Kota, Rajasthan, on Saturday night. The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, following which police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar said two deaths had been confirmed so far and nine people were hospitalised. "Four of them are still undergoing treatment, while around four others have either shifted to private hospitals or returned home," he said. Dilawar added that the cause of the collapse was being investigated and rescue efforts were continuing.

According to preliminary information, several customers and restaurant employees were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Local MLA Sandeep Sharma, who reached the spot shortly after the incident, said the structure collapsed suddenly and warned that more people could be trapped under the debris. "Rescue operations are underway and some people have been pulled out," he said.

Earlier, District Collector Piyush Samaria said emergency teams were deployed immediately after the collapse. Five people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals so far. At this stage, it is not possible to confirm how many people are still trapped," he said.

(With PTI inputs)