Kuala Lumpur: India and Malaysia on Sunday announced a series of new initiatives to strengthen cooperation in defence, security, semiconductors and trade following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

After the meeting, Modi said the two countries share a “special relationship” and are committed to deepening engagement across multiple sectors.

Reiterating India’s firm stand on terrorism, the prime minister said, “Our message is clear—there will be no double standards and no compromise.”

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and was given a red-carpet welcome, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, reported PTI. He was later accorded a ceremonial reception at Perdana Putra ahead of the talks.

“India and Malaysia are maritime neighbours with centuries-old people-to-people ties,” Modi said. “Malaysia is home to the second-largest population of Indian origin in the world. Our shared civilisation, cultural heritage and democratic values connect us deeply,” he added.

He said both sides have agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security, while also making defence collaboration more comprehensive.

Modi pointed out that the two countries would expand partnerships in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and digital technologies, along with semiconductors, healthcare and food security.

Speaking on regional issues, he said the Indo-Pacific has emerged as a major global growth engine and reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace, stability and development in the region in partnership with ASEAN.

Prime Minister Ibrahim said Malaysia and India continue to strengthen collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence. He also praised India’s strong performance on the global trade and economic front.