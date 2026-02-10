New Delhi: Speaker Om Birla will not chair Lok Sabha proceedings until the matter relating to his proposed removal is resolved on moral grounds, sources said on Tuesday. Separately, Article 96 of the Constitution prohibits the Speaker or Deputy Speaker from presiding over House sittings while a resolution seeking their removal is under consideration, reported PTI.

At the same time, Birla has a constitutional right to present his defence in the House if the resolution is taken up for discussion. Meanwhile, he has instructed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to review the notice submitted by the opposition for moving a resolution seeking his removal, sources said.

Around 120 opposition MPs have submitted the notice, accusing Birla of not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, and of suspending eight MPs.

Sources said Birla has asked the Secretary General to examine the notice and take appropriate steps, adding that it will be processed in accordance with established rules.

Congress MP and Chief Whip K. Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK. However, MPs from the Trinamool Congress did not sign the notice.