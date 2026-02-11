Rahul Gandhi blasts US trade deal, calls Modi govt sold off India
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has vehemently criticized the Indian government's interim trade deal with the United States, accusing it of "selling Bharat Mata" through a "wholesale surrender" that compromises national interests. During a Union Budget debate, Gandhi alleged that the agreement jeopardizes India's energy security by allowing the U.S. to dictate oil purchasing decisions and undermines farmers by potentially flooding the market with U.S. agricultural products, effectively finishing the Indian textile industry. He contrasted this with his hypothetical approach, stating an INDIA Bloc government would have ensured India was treated as an equal partner and questioned the government's shame for such a deal, while also pointing to a contradiction between official statements about the end of war and his assertion that the nation is moving into an era of conflict, ultimately emphasizing the critical need to protect the nation's people, data, food supply, and energy systems.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, accused the government of having "sold Bharat Mata" through the interim trade deal with the United States. He described the agreement as a "wholesale surrender," claiming that it jeopardised India's energy security and compromised farmers' interests.
During the debate on the Union Budget, Gandhi stated that if a government from the INDIA Bloc had negotiated the trade deal with the US, it would have insisted that US President Donald Trump treat India as an equal partner. "You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata," he remarked while discussing the trade agreement.
He expressed concerns that the India-US trade deal endangers energy security, suggesting that the US would dictate whom India can purchase oil from. Gandhi further stated that farmers' interests had been undermined and warned that US agricultural products would flood Indian markets, posing a serious threat to local farmers. He also claimed that the Indian textile industry is effectively "finished."
Gandhi pointed out a contradiction in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval's statements that the era of war is over, asserting instead that "the fact is, we are moving into the era of war." He emphasised the importance of recognising the nation's strengths, stating that India's central strength lies in its people. He concluded by highlighting the need to protect the nation's citizens, data, food supply, and energy systems.