New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has directed that all six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, must be sung before the National Anthem Jan Gana Man when the two are performed together.

In an order dated January 28, the ministry issued the first set of detailed protocols for rendering the National Song. It said the complete six-stanza version, with a duration of 3 minutes and 10 seconds, should be sung at official functions such as the arrival of the President, the unfurling of the national flag and addresses by governors.

“When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, the National Song will be sung or played first,” the order stated.

It also directed that the assembly must stand at attention when the National Song is sung. “Whenever the official version of the National Song is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention,” it said.

However, the order clarified that audiences are not expected to stand if the National Song is played as part of a newsreel or documentary film, as doing so could disrupt the screening and cause confusion rather than enhance its dignity.

The ministry further said that in schools, the day’s proceedings may begin with the playing or community singing of the National Song. The Centre is currently observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

According to the guidelines, the official version of the National Song should be accompanied by mass singing on occasions such as the unfurling of the national flag, cultural or ceremonial functions other than parades and the arrival of the President at government or public events.

The order also called for adequate public address systems to enable gatherings to sing in unison with the choir. Printed lyrics of the official version may be distributed to participants where necessary.

It added that on all occasions when the National Song is sung, only the official version should be rendered, accompanied by mass singing. The song may also be performed at significant events attended by ministers and other dignitaries, even if they are not strictly ceremonial in nature.

While noting that it is not possible to provide an exhaustive list of occasions for singing the National Song, the ministry said there is no objection to its performance with mass participation, provided it is rendered with due respect and decorum as a salutation to the motherland.

School authorities have also been advised to make adequate arrangements to promote the singing of the National Song and National Anthem, and to foster respect for the national flag among students.