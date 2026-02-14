Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has bid farewell to one of its most recognisable wild elephants. Rivaldo, the celebrated tusker who roamed the Sigur plateau for decades, died on Friday afternoon following a short spell of illness, Forest Department sources confirmed.

Estimated to be about 50 years old, Rivaldo was a familiar sight in the Vazhaithottam region of the Segur forest range. Officials said he had been unwell for several days and is believed to have suffered injuries during clashes with other male elephants.

Forest veterinarians attempted treatment, but his health worsened, and he passed away on February 13. Rivaldo was often cited as a rare example of a wild elephant that shared space peacefully with people. Distinguished by his long tusks and notably calm nature, he frequently wandered close to settlements in Vazhaithottam and Bokkapuram, yet was never known to harm anyone.

For local residents, his presence had become part of daily life. Some even described him as inseparable from the landscape. However, a few years ago, complaints surfaced after he reportedly entered houses in search of food. Authorities then considered capturing and domesticating him, and he was temporarily kept at an elephant shelter while officials explored converting him into a captive animal.

The proposal sparked opposition from conservationists, who maintained that Rivaldo posed no serious threat and should remain free. With the backing of former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, the move was shelved and the elephant was released back into the wild.

Subsequently, the Forest Department relocated him nearly 20 kilometres deep into the reserve in an effort to reintroduce him to core habitat areas. Yet, Rivaldo eventually returned to Vazhaithottam, demonstrating a strong attachment to his home range, where he continued to live unrestrained until his death.

Wildlife advocates say the incident underscores the importance of enhanced medical readiness in elephant landscapes. The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve supports an estimated 5,000 Asian elephants, and experts emphasise that prompt veterinary intervention can help save ageing or injured animals.

“Every elephant counts, especially adult males. We must be ready to treat them whenever possible,” a conservationist said. For the people of Sigur, Rivaldo’s demise signals the close of a chapter — and the departure of a gentle giant who came to represent coexistence between humans and wildlife.

(With IANS Inputs)