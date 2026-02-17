New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is expected to release the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in the middle of March, officials said on Tuesday. The elections are likely to be conducted in April across these states and the Union Territory.

“The Election Commission would announce the dates of the assembly polls together sometime in the middle of March, and elections could take place on different dates in April,” officials told PTI.

The terms of the five legislative assemblies are set to expire on different dates in May and June. Puducherry’s tenure ends on June 15, while those of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal conclude on May 20, May 23, May 10 and May 7, respectively.

The poll panel has already begun visits to the states due for elections and is currently in Assam to review preparedness.

In the previous elections, West Bengal witnessed polling in eight phases — the highest among the five. Assam voted in two phases, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry held single-phase elections.

Among the poll-bound regions, Puducherry was the first to release its final electoral roll on February 14 as part of the special intensive revision process. Tamil Nadu published its updated voters’ list on Tuesday, while Kerala is scheduled to do so on February 21. West Bengal’s final list will be released on February 28.

In Assam, where a special revision replaced the usual SIR process, the final voters’ list was published on February 10.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, political parties in Assam urged the Election Commission to conduct the polls in either one phase or a maximum of two phases.

A full bench of the Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, is currently visiting Assam to assess election preparations. Parties also requested that polling dates be planned keeping in mind the Bihu festival on April 14.