Amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased, Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately.

The issue arose when the university faced online backlash for presenting a robotic dog labelled 'Orion' at the expo. Critics alleged that the device was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

As the controversy intensified, the university was ordered to leave the expo.

In response to the sharp criticism and accusations of misrepresenting imported technology as its own, Galgotias University issued a statement explaining, "The robotic programming is part of our effort to enable students to learn AI programming and develop real-world skills using globally available tools and resources, as fostering AI talent is crucial at this time."

The institution expressed that its faculty and students were "deeply pained by the propaganda campaign" against them, emphasizing that their vision focuses on student learning and innovation. They highlighted their commitment to providing students access to modern technologies to help them gain practical experience and prepare for the future.

"Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are diligently working to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies," the statement continued. The university maintained that their approach aims to impart hands-on AI programming skills using globally available platforms and tools.

On the ground, the university's stall at the expo was empty on Wednesday.

In response to the controversy, Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University told PTI, "The controversy arose because things may not have been clearly communicated, and the intent may not have been properly understood."

Regarding the robotic dog, she stated, "We cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have clarified to everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university is dedicated to developing future leaders by providing access to cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and we will continue to do so."

When asked about reports that the government had asked the university to vacate the expo area, she replied, "I do not have any information about that. What I know is that we are all present here today."