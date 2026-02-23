New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) authorities here on Monday warned of strict action against any unruly behaviour by students, hours after late-night clashes left several injured on campus.

Tensions erupted at JNU after a protest turned violent around 1.30 am on Monday, with both the Left-led students’ union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accusing each other of violence and stone-pelting.

In a statement, the JNU registrar said the university is committed to safeguarding the academic environment on campus and warned of strict action under university rules and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against any unruly behaviour.

“It has come to the notice of the JNU administration that several academic buildings on campus were reportedly locked by a group of protesting students. The protesters entered the central library and allegedly threatened unwilling students and intimidated them into joining the protest.

“It is learnt that this led to a scuffle between two student groups on campus. The JNU administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents,” the statement said.

Urging all stakeholders to maintain peace, the administration said classes and other activities were continuing as scheduled.

The right-wing student body ABVP claimed that the protest turned violent after Left-backed groups attacked students studying in the reading rooms.

“Many students were locked inside bathrooms. Left-backed students demanded the closure of all the reading rooms,” ABVP state secretary Vikas Patel alleged, claiming that masked individuals carrying sticks and stones spread violence on campus.

According to a PTI report, the Left-backed JNUSU had called for a protest march, ‘Samta Juloos’, to the East Gate on campus on Sunday night, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order. The protesters alleged that the administration did not engage with them and instead allowed ABVP members to confront them.