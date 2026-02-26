The Supreme Court of India on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook containing a chapter on alleged corruption in the judiciary, ordering the immediate seizure of all physical copies and the takedown of its digital versions.

Directing strict compliance, the apex court ordered the centre and state governments to implement its directions without delay and warned of "serious action" in case of any violation.

The court also issued show-cause notices to the National Council of Educational Research and Training director and the school education secretary, asking them to explain why action should not be initiated against those responsible for the inclusion of the content.

A bench headed by Surya Kant observed that the contents appeared to be part of a "calculated attempt" to undermine institutional credibility and erode the dignity of the judiciary. The bench said such misconduct, having an everlasting impact on the judiciary, would fall within the definition of criminal contempt.

"We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said. The court said that if allowed to go unchecked, this will erode people's faith in judiciary. "No one will be allowed to go scot-free."

CJI Surya Kant said that there appears to be a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to defame the judiciary. "It is my duty as the head of the institution to find out who is responsible; heads must roll," he said.

Taking exception to the NCERT's Wednesday communication, the SC said there was not a single word of apology in it, and instead, they have tried to justify it. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 11.