External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis began, as New Delhi intensifies efforts to secure safe passage for 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two foreign ministers held the phone conversation on Thursday night. Jaishankar and Araghchi had earlier spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran that killed Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10.

"Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS-related issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.

The latest phone call came as India ramped up efforts to secure safe passage for Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been partially blocked by Tehran following the escalation in its conflict with the US and Israel.

An Iranian readout said Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation "resulting from the aggressions and crimes" committed by the US and Israel against Iran and their consequences for the stability and security of the region and the world.

It said the Iranian foreign minister emphasised to Jaishankar Tehran's firm will to exercise its "legitimate right to self-defence".

"Araghchi emphasised the need for international and regional forums and organisations to condemn military aggression against Iran," the readout said.

"Referring to the importance of the role and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, he considered it essential for the grouping to play a constructive role at the current juncture to support stability and security in the region and the world," it added.

The Iranian readout also emphasised the importance of finding ways to strengthen stability and a sustainable security environment in the region, calling it a "collective need".

(With PTI inputs)