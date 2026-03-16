Bhubaneswar: At least 10 patients died after a major fire broke out in the ICU of the government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the early hours of Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Majhi, who rushed to the hospital after the incident, said 11 hospital staff members sustained burn injuries while rescuing patients.

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There were 23 patients in the trauma care ICU and an adjacent ICU and ward when the fire broke out between 2.30 am and 3 am. Seven patients died in the blaze, while three others succumbed to burns or suffocation during evacuation, the chief minister said.

“A total of 10 patients have died in the incident,” Majhi told reporters, adding that the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

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Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and brought the blaze under control after launching a firefighting operation. With the help of hospital staff, police and patients’ attendants, firefighters evacuated those undergoing treatment in the ICU and shifted them to other wards of the hospital.

The chief minister announced a judicial probe into the incident and directed the director general of Fire Services to conduct an inquiry and submit a report immediately.

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“I have directed the Fire Services DG to personally visit SCB Medical College and Hospital and ensure fire safety compliance,” Majhi said, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible after the probe.

Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He also met injured staff members and other patients undergoing treatment.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and announced ₹25 lakh as ex gratia for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

He said 11 medical personnel who took part in the rescue operation, risking their lives, were currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Majhi also said the government had already initiated steps to strengthen fire safety measures in government medical facilities. He noted that ₹320 crore had been allocated in the 2025–26 budget for improving fire safety infrastructure in hospitals, while another ₹400 crore had been earmarked for the 2026–27 financial year.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He is expected to visit the SCB Medical College and Hospital, according to a communication from his office.